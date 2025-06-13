The Cincinnati Bengals are facing plenty of controversy this offseason. Cincinnati is in contract disputes with both Trey Hendrickson and first-round pick Shemar Stewart. One NFL insider attempted to explain why Stewart is unhappy with the Bengals organization.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport weighed in on what Shemar Stewart's departure from mandatory minicamp means for the organization.

He shared his perspective on what Stewart's issue with the Bengals truly is.

“Here is my understanding of what the issue is,” Rapoport began. “It's not money. Money is not negotiated with these rookie deals. It is language that the Bengals have inserted into the recent rookie contracts. From what I am told, several of the rookies around him, and most teams, have similar language. But Shemar Stewart does not want to sign his deal with this language in the contract.”

The contract language that Rapoport mentions creates the possibility for the team to void future guaranteed money if Stewart fails to meet certain criteria.

“Because of that, Stewart and his agent Zach Hiller, made the decision that he is not signing anytime soon,” Rapoport concluded. “So he leaves, he goes away for the summer. And now, along with Trey Hendrickson, the Cincinnati Bengals have not one but two major issues before training camp.”

The Bengals are in a dire situation headed into their summer break.

Zac Taylor addresses Shemar Stewart's departure from Bengals minicamp

It seems that the Bengals were surprised when Shemar Stewart left mandatory minicamp because of his contract dispute.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed Stewart's departure from minicamp on Thursday.

“He wasn't here today. So we just focus on the guys that were here,” coach Zac Taylor said after practice on Thursday. “He and I have had private conversations.”

Taylor seemed to acknowledge that Stewart's situation is unique and is not a usual holdout over more money.

“There's a first for everything,” Taylor added. “Every year, you kinda learn something new in this position, and this is just one of those things that the players have managed really well. We keep the team moving, and when he jumps on the field, that'll be great for our team.”

Neither side appears willing to budge on this issue.

If the Bengals cannot find a way to get Stewart into the building, the situation could snowball and become much worse heading into training camp.