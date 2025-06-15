The Cincinnati Bengals are facing disaster at the edge rusher position just weeks before NFL training camp. Cincinnati is currently in contract disputes with both of their presumed starters. Thankfully, there are some signs of optimism that one of those situations could be improving.

The Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have resumed communication about his contract and future with the team, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hendrickson is still determined to get himself a long-term contract extension with the Bengals. He has even threatened to sit out the 2025 season if his demands are not met.

This is unquestionably a positive development for the Bengals. Hendrickson did not participate in the team's mandatory minicamp this past week. He was subject to nearly $105,000 in fines because of skipping mandatory minicamp.

Hendrickson made it clear back in May that he was frustrated with the team's lack of communication surrounding his contract situation.

“When there's a lack of communication in any relationship, where it's a business or personal relationship, lack of communication leads to animosity, and that leaves my narrative only to me with no clear direction,” Hendrickson said in May about his future with the Bengals.

Perhaps the two sides can work out a deal before training camp after all.

NFL insider claimed Trey Hendrickson is a priority for the Bengals

Article Continues Below

It is great that Bengals fans have reason for optimism surrounding Trey Hendrickson.

NFL insider Peter Schrager scolded the Bengals for not prioritizing Hendrickson in a recent interview.

“I can tell you the Bengals this offseason with two priorities: somehow, some way getting Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase to remain with the Cincinnati Bengals in their free agent contract years,” Schrager said. “And guess what, they did it. Then they get this bomb dropped on them during the combine that Trey Hendrickson wants to be paid $30-40 million. They didn’t budget for that. They didn’t prepare for that.”

The financial situation could certainly be difficult for the organization to manage. Regardless, Schrager explained that Hendrickson's situation is difficult because he is truly a fan favorite.

“This one is sticky because he’s beloved,” Schrager added. “And he’s beloved in the locker room. And the team really likes him. He met his wife in Cincinnati. He had his kid in Cincinnati. He’s saying, look at the market. It doesn’t make sense for what I’m being paid.”

It would be huge if the Bengals could extend Hendrickson and sign first-round rookie Shemar Stewart before training camp.

The front office has about one month to make it happen.