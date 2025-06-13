The Cincinnati Bengals will be ready to make up for lost time during the 2025 NFL season. Cincinnati got off to a rough start in 2024 and it ended up costing them a spot in the playoffs. Despite the fact that Cincinnati got a career season out of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase won the triple crown.

Now the Bengals have restocked the roster with talent on both sides of the ball. If they could only manage to get their top two edge rushers on the practice field, then they would be all set.

If the Bengals want to make it back to the playoffs in 2025, they'll need all hands on deck. They may even need some young players to take a huge step forward this season.

But which players could step up to the plate?

Below we will explore three underrated Bengals players who could break out during the 2025 NFL season.

Is Jermaine Burton in for a bounce-back season in 2025?

The Bengals had high hopes for Jermaine Burton when they selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Burton has all the tools necessary to become a lethal deep threat in the NFL. This is something that could unlock Cincinnati's offense and make them even more dangerous. Unfortunately, Burton has some struggles that held him back during his rookie season.

Burton entered the NFL with off the field question marks. Those concerns amplified with the Bengals. Burton was a healthy scratch in Week 9 after missing a walk-through day. He also faced multiple allegations of assault from a woman he was dating during the season.

As a result, Burton's entire NFL career came into question.

But it looks like Burton may finally have his head on straight.

By his own admission, Burton is much more locked into the team's offseason program than he was last year. He seems to understand the important of the 2025 season to his NFL career.

“I'm really focused on this year, focused on this team, focused on what I could do for them and focused on creating a better relationship with my guys,” Burton said via ESPN's Ben Baby. “That's all I'm pretty much worried about.”

Burton's diligence has already caught the attention of QB Joe Burrow, who desperately wants Burton to succeed.

“[He] has taken it very seriously,” Burrow said on May 20. “Has matured, it seems like. That's exciting to see. Based on the conversations that we have had, he's in a good spot mentally and physically. And he's been working hard, which is exciting to see.”

If the Bengals can finally get what they expected out of Burton, it could transform their offense.

Cincinnati already has Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins locked up for a long time. Adding Burton on top could make the Bengals almost impossible to stop on offense when they get into rhythm.

Bengals fans should keep their eyes on Burton throughout the summer and monitor his snaps at the beginning of the regular season.

T.J. Slaton will have an important role for the Bengals in 2025

T.J. Slaton may look like one of the biggest steals of NFL free agency after the 2025 NFL season.

Article Continues Below

Cincinnati has been searching for options on the interior of their defensive line ever since losing D.J. Reader. They've invested heavily in young talent, drafting both Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson over the past few offseasons.

But it could be Slaton who works best next to B.J. Hill on the interior.

Slaton has been a consistent contributor in Green Bay over the past four years. He has played in every single game of his NFL career and is an all-around solid player.

Slaton has the size needed to defend the run on early downs and is not a liability when rushing the passer. He may not be a superstar in any one area, but he does not need to be in Cincinnati's defense.

I believe that Slaton will receive the most snaps he's ever had in an NFL season in 2025. If he receives the increased role that I'm picturing, he'll have every opportunity to take his game to the next level.

Demetrius Knight Jr., Barrett Carter could make Bengals fans forget Germaine Pratt

The Bengals have to figure out some way to replace Germaine Pratt's production in 2025.

Cincinnati parted ways with Pratt on Monday after he requested a trade earlier this offseason. Pratt was very close to former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and did not respond well when he was fired in January.

Pratt was the team's leading tackler in 2024, so it is important to find the right replacement. Thankfully, the Bengals have a pair of rookies who could help make up for Pratt's absence.

The Bengals drafted Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter during the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Both players have the potential to develop into starting-caliber off-ball linebackers.

Knight is most likely to take over Pratt's exact role on Cincinnati's defense on Week 1. In fact, his pro comparison from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein was literally Germaine Pratt. He is the perfect replacement.

Bengals fans should not count out Carter either. Carter stood out during rookie minicamp for his strong leadership skills. He may not make an immediate impact on Cincinnati's defense, but he could become a rotational player early in his career.

Carter may even replace veteran Oren Burks at some point during the regular season.

Regardless, it is great to see the Bengals have multiple options for replacing Pratt ahead of the 2025 season.