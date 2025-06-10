The Cincinnati Bengals have their share of problems. Included in the mix, they let go of their leading tackler. And head coach Zac Taylor broke his silence on the release of Germaine Pratt.

Taylor said he appreciated Pratt, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

The #Bengals have now announced Germaine Pratt’s release. Zac Taylor: “I’m very appreciative of what Germaine has done for our team over the last six years. He has been a part of plays and wins that will be remembered forever by Bengals fans. I will always pull for Germaine and I wish him the best moving forward.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has defensive woes

The Bengals freed up cash by cutting ties with Pratt, according to posts on X by Tom Pelissero.

Releasing Germaine Pratt saves the #Bengals $5.6 million in cash and 2025 cap space

The 29-year-old Pratt asked for a trade in February. In the 2024 season, he totaled 143 tackles with five for loss. Also, he added four quarterback hits, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

With the Bengals’ defensive issues, it’s hard to understand letting a productive player in the middle of the field walk away. That’s especially strange considering the Bengals consider themselves a Super Bowl contender.

Cincinnati has Logan Wilson in the starting spot in the middle of its linebacker group. Rookie Demetrius Knight Jr. and Oren Burks are tabbed as starters on the outside of the 4-3 approach.

Also, if the linebacker group is weak, it bodes poorly because the Bengals didn’t shore up the defensive line in the draft.

“I think (the defensive line is) something you're always looking at,” Taylor said. “At different points in the draft, hit us in other spots. And so again, undrafted free agency still coming, we'll work hard to add some guys to the mix there. We feel good about the four guys we have in the room right now. We feel good about how you can utilize some of the defensive ends in the known passing situations as well.”

The Bengals signed Notre Dame DL Howard Cross III and Arkansas DT Eric Gregory as undrafted free agents.