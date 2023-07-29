The Cincinnati Bengals are not worried about Joe Burrow. The quarterback suffered a calf muscle injury Thursday that will likely keep him out of action for several weeks, but it is not an injury that will keep him out of the season opener against the Cleveland Browns September 10. Nevertheless, the Bengals are bringing in free agent quarterback Reid Sinnett to perform in practice while Burrow rehabs his injury.

The #Bengals plan to sign FA QB Reid Sinnett after today’s workout, source said. The former San Antonio Brahmas starter in the XFL, he most recently played for the #Dolphins in the NFL. He’ll help Cincy manage practice with the injury to Joe Burrow. It’ll be official tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2023

Sinnett has had previous NFL associations with the Eagles, Buccaneers and the Dolphins. He also played in the XFL with the San Antonio Brahmas. Sinnett has not taken a snap or thrown a pass in a regular-season NFL game.

Backup quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning will handle the bulk of the workload while Burrow is unable to perform. Sinnett and Drew Plitt worked out in front of the coaching staff and the Bengals elected to go with Sinnett

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the presence of Sinnett will help the Bengals manage their practice activities. “It'll be good to get another arm in there because that's a lot of throws for these two guys,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday.

The Bengals are clearly one of the elite teams in the AFC, having played in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. They also pushed the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the limit in last year's AFC title game before falling 23-20.

As long as Joe Burrow is healthy for the start of the season and remains in the lineup throughout, the Bengals are expected to contend for AFC honors.