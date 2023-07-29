Every Cincinnati Bengals fan's heart stopped a couple of days ago when Joe Burrow went down with a calf injury during training camp. Burrow is undoubtedly the most important player on the roster, so seeing the captain go down was scary. Thankfully, the QB's injury turned out to be less serious than many of the fears (a calf strain), but he's still set to miss several weeks.

Since the injury, there's been nothing but good news coming out of the Bengals' camp regarding Joe Burrow's injury. The latest report from Mike Garofolo is just the latest good news about Burrow. According to the people that Garofolo talked to around this injury, the QB should be able to return by the time the regular season rolls around.

“No one's really putting a timeframe on it, but my belief is Week 1 should be a realistic possibility for Joe Burrow… No one's really saying, ‘Boy, he's in danger of missing a couple of regular season games.”

Garofolo then goes on to mention the complications of a calf strain, and why that's a reason why Burrow is likely to miss the entire preseason. A calf injury, if not rehabbed properly, could lead to said calf being reinjured or other parts of the leg overcompensating and thus resulting in an injury. The Bengals will likely be cautious with Burrow (for good reason).

Unfortunately, this has been a recurring trend for Joe Burrow's career with the Bengals. In his first four years in the league, the star QB has always missed most, if not all of the preseason games for that year. Last season, it was an emergency appendectomy that took Burrow out. Here's to hoping that Burrow will be ready in time for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.