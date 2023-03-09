The Cincinnati Bengals have reached contract deals with linebacker Joe Bachie and cornerback Jalen Davis, NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport wrote in a Thursday tweet.

Davis earned a two-year deal, while Bachie got a one-year contract rather than a restricted free agent tender, wrote Rapoport.

A former standout from Michigan State University, Joe Bachie spent time with the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles before finally landing with the Bengals. He played in nine regular season games and started in two during the 2021 season, earning 30 tackles and one pass deflection as he paved the way for a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season. He suffered a season-ending knee surgery in 2021 in a game against the Denver Broncos, forcing him to spend the rest of the regular season and playoffs on injured reserve, according to a 2022 team release.

Bachie played ten games for the Bengals in 2022, earning four of the 10 tackles he made that season in a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. He was due to become an unsigned exclusive rights player on March 16.

Jalen Davis, a former member of the Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals, earned 13 combined tackles, one forced fumble, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery in three seasons and 34 games with the Bengals. Davis made one solo tackle during Cincinnati’s 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in Highmark Stadium during the AFC Divisional round, taking down Bills running back Nyheim Hines as he returned a kickoff at the start of the third quarter.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had comments following Cincinnati’s convincing win.

“It is tough because they have to formulate the plans for coin tosses, formulate the plans for neutral site games & we just keep screwing it up for everybody,” Taylor said. “I hate that for people who have to endure all the logistical issues, we keep screwing it up.”