Led by Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals are playing in the AFC Championship for the second year in a row. As they prepare to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they may be receiving a big boost on the offensive line.

In recent weeks, the Bengals offensive line has been derailed by injuries. Left tackle La’el Collins suffered a torn ACL in Week 16. In Week 18, left guard Alex Cappa sustained an ankle injury. And in last week’s Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, left tackle Jonah Williams dislocated his kneecap.

While Collins is out for the season, both Cappa and Williams are working to return to the field. And it appears that this return could happen sooner or later.

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on both Cappa and Williams.

“Improving every day. We’ll see where it ends up,” stated Taylor according to Joe Danneman of FOX19.

With an offensive line missing three starters, the Bengals still managed to keep Burrow safe as they took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round on Sunday.

The Bengals QB1 finished the day throwing for 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he added six carries for 31 rushing yards. But more importantly, Burrow was sacked just one time.

The Chiefs pass rush, led by Chris Jones, will look to get after Burrow early and often. If both Williams and Cappa can return to the field, this Bengals offense will have their best chance of finding success.