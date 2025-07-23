With the headlines around Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson and his training camp absence due to contract disputes, more information has been revealed by Adam Schefter of ESPN that gives insight into the pass rusher. While some in the football world have theorized the Bengals' offer to Hendrickson to be low, it seems that the 30-year-old is standing true to his word.

Schefter would speak on his self-titled podcast about the situation with Cincinnati and Hendrickson and how he mentioned speaking to the player, saying that he didn't seem like someone who is “going to waiver and vacillate on what he said.” Hendrickson had said before that he does not want to play under his existing contract, and his not being present at training camp is further confirmation.

“I spoke to Trey on Monday night for a while and he certainly sounded dug in to me,” Schefter said. “He did not sound like a man who's going to waiver and vacillate on what he said, which is that he will not play football again under his existing contract. He will not come in for the $16.5 million that is currently left on the one year of his deal.”

“I don't know what compromise the two sides come up with,” Schefter continued. “I don't know how they do this, but I do not believe we will see Trey Hendrickson play football again, I believe him when he says that, having listened to him, and I believe that he's not happy.”

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson not budging on offers

As the rumors around Hendrickson and the Bengals continue to swirl, there's no doubt that the pass rusher has been one of the best at his position in the entire NFL. He has recorded 17.5 sacks the past two seasons, leading him to want a contract that equals his production, but he still doesn't want to be a total distraction as reported by Diana Russini on X, formerly Twitter.

“Hendrickson didn’t want to hear the practice whistles while being a distraction to his teammates, so he and his wife Alisa decided to pack up and head to Florida. Down in Jacksonville, Hendrickson continues to train, hoping that a deal can be worked out,” Russini wrote.

Russini would also say that two offers were received, but didn't fit what Henrickson wanted on the guarantees side.

“I was more than willing to take less in some ways in order to make this work,” Hendrickson told Russini.

It remains to be seen how the situation is resolved with Cincinnati preparing for the season in training camp.