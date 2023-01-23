The Cincinnati Bengals have advanced to the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row. Cincinnati will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch from last season. While the Bengals came out victorious in that contest, head coach Zac Taylor is focused on the now and focused on ensuring Cincy reaches the Super Bowl once again.

The Bengals advanced to the AFC Championship game by defeating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the Division Round. Conversely, the Chiefs clinched their spot by taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20. While the Bengals have a chance to go back-to-back against the Chiefs, Taylor isn’t thinking about last season and understands Cincinnati’s task at hand, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“We have to beat them one time in a row,” Taylor said.

In last year’s AFC Championship game, Cincinnati defeated Kansas City 27-24 in overtime. The Bengals trailed 21-10 at halftime, but outscored the Chiefs 14-3 in the second half to send the game to OT. There, a 31-yard Evan McPherson field goal sealed the victory for Cincinnati.

It was a miraculous victory that vaulted the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. However, Cincinnati would ultimately fall to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

This season is different for Zac Taylor and the Bengals. After the NFL began selling tickets for a Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game, he knows the league counted Cincinnati out. Taylor wants to prove everyone wrong.

Taylor might not be thinking of last year’s game, but he is at least hopeful that the outcome is the same. The Bengals know they’re in for a battle against the Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl.