The Cincinnati Bengals‘ hopes of retooling and gearing up for another Super Bowl bid took a big hit on Monday when the Carolina Panthers poached safety Vonn Bell, signing the 28 year-old on the opening day of the NFL Free Agency legal tampering period, according to the Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway.

Originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Bell joined the Bengals in March 2020, signing a three-year, $18 million deal with Cincinnati in free agency. In his three years with the Bengals, Bell emerged as one of the leaders of the defense. Across his three seasons in black and orange, Bell racked up 251 tackles, including a career high 114 in 2020. Last season, Bell established himself as a true ball-hawk and intercepted four passes and forced two fumbles in just nine games.

While Bell was a great regular season contributor, his main legacy in Cincinnati will be for his penchant for big time plays in the postseason. Namely, his overtime interception of Patrick Mahomes set up the Bengals’ game-winning field goal attempt to send them to Super Bowl LVI.

With fellow safety Jessie Bates also a free agent, the Bengals must scramble to rebuild their secondary while also preserving enough cap space for upcoming extensions for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow and superstar receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

For the Carolina Panthers, nabbing Bell adds yet another talented piece to what could be one of the NFL’s stingiest units. Led by the ascendant Ejiro Evero, Carolina’s defense has genuine star power; Jaycee Horn, Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn and Bell are all among the NFL’s elite at their respective positions. Combined with their mega trade for the number one pick in the NFL Draft, Carolina’s defense is cause for cautious optimism going into next season.