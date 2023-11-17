Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor supports Logan Wilson over the controversial hit that led to Mark Andrews' injury.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson caught some flack after using a hip-drop tackle on Mark Andrews that led to a season-ending injury for the Baltimore Ravens star tight end. Now, Wilson's head coach, Zac Taylor steps in to defend his player.

Taylor didn't hold back and made sure to let everyone know that he and the Bengals support Wilson, according to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. Zac Taylor ended his conversation with the media with a statement about Logan Wilson.

“Zac Taylor: ‘I do have one more thing that I want to say… Logan [Wilson] is everything that we want to be about. He plays the game the right way.' Taylor pushed back about what he called a ‘reckless' narrative about Wilson.”

You might be thinking “Of course the Bengals head coach is going to defend his player.” However, some Baltimore Ravens, Marcus Williams specifically, also defended the hip-drop tackle that took down Mark Andrews. It's a routine tackle and it's hard to imagine what defenders could even do if the NFL were to rid the hip-drop tackle.

Just like every tackle in the game, there's a chance it can cause an injury. Additionally, it's not like Logan Wilson was head hunting or dove at Andrews' knees. He did exactly what he was supposed to do. So, it's cool to see the Bengals head coach go out of his way to defend Wilson. Especially considering how much flack Wilson has received since the incident.

Hopefully, Andrews makes a quick and speedy recovery and is ready to go for the 2024 NFL season. In the meantime, Isaiah Lively will likely fill in as the starter.