The Cincinnati Bengals are on a warpath to make it back to the Super Bowl. One year after losing against the Los Angeles Rams in the final game, the team has picked up where their left off. Their brand-new offensive line started to look better after a rough start. Unfortunately, that revamped Bengals line won’t be healthy to protect Joe Burrow against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, per Bridget Condon.

“Zac Taylor says LT Jonah Williams and RG Alex Cappa officially OUT for Sunday’s game”

Alex Cappa was one of the big acquisitions of the Bengals to improve their offensive line. The former Buccaneers star has been a vocal leader for the team, and has helped tremendously this year. Meanwhile, Jonah Williams is a holdover from last season, one of the few bright spots for the team. This injury update is a significant blow to the Bengals.

Even without the injured Von Miller, the Bills still have a formidable pass-rush to terrorize Joe Burrow and the Bengals. That’s a bit concerning for Cincinnati. A lot of their late-season success was thanks to Burrow having enough time to make accurate passes from short to long range.

The good news for the Bengals is that Joe Burrow has also made his own improvements in his decision-making. A criticism of the young QB last season was that he did himself no favors by taking too many sacks while hunting for a big play. This year, he’s taking less hits and is generally more willing to utilize the short passing game. He’s still one of the most-sacked QBs in the league, but the 45 hits he took this season is a far cry from the 70 (!!!) he had last year.

We’ll see how Joe Burrow’s new style complements his battered offensive line. Can the Bengals play spoiler and ruin a potential neutral-site game between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.