By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Bengals are preparing to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, but they’ll have to do so without two of their top defenders in Trey Hendrickson and Mike Hilton. Cincinnati’s latest injury report should have Brady smiling, but the Bengals’ defense concerned.

First reported by Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov, Cincinnati has ruled out both Hendrickson and Hilton for their Week 15 contest against Tampa Bay. Hendrickson is currently dealing with a wrist injury while Hilton has a knee injury. Meirov pointed out that alongside the defenders, tight end Hayden Hurst has also been ruled out with a calf injury.

Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Browns in Week 14. Shockingly, he reportedly played the fourth quarter while dealing with the wrist fracture. On the season, Hendrickson has amassed 22 quarterback hits, five tackles for a loss and six sacks. He’s coming off his first Pro Bowl season in 2021 when he made a career-high 14 sacks.

Like Hendrickson, Hilton suffered his knee injury against the Browns and wasn’t able to practice all week. Hilton has appeared in 12 games this season, starting three. He has 52 tackles, three for a loss and four passes defended on the year.

For Brady, both players being out, and especially Hendrickson allows him to take a sigh of relief. His offensive line has been decimated by injuries. Hendrickson would’ve been able to use his intense pass rush prowess to get through Tampa Bay’s make-shift line and to Brady.

However, for the Bengals, they must find a way to defend without Hendrickson or Hilton. At 9-4 and in the middle of the playoff hunt, Cincinnati will look to take down the 6-6 Bucs and improve their postseason chances.