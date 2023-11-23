Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning confidently introduces himself to Cincy fans following the Joe Burrow injury

The Cincinnati Bengals have one giant question mark heading into Week 12 — can they survive with Jake Browning at quarterback? After the season-ending wrist injury to star Joe Burrow, Browning will step up and get the first start of his career against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Since Burrow went down, many have counted the Bengals out altogether from the playoff picture. However, Browning remains confident in himself and his abilities.

“Every level I’ve played at, I’ve won. There’s something to be said for that,” Browning said. “I’ve always been called sneaky athletic. I don’t know where the sneaky part comes from … Always been accurate. Never been afraid to air it out,” via Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith.

While filling in for Joe Burrow against the Baltimore Ravens, Browning went 8-14 for 68 yards and a touchdown. The former Washington quarterback had a winning season in every year he played for the Huskies, finishing with an overall record of 39-15. As a Husky, he threw for 12,296 yards and 94 touchdowns to 34 interceptions. He also ran for 16 touchdowns. Though he was successful in college, he of course has to prove himself in the NFL. Browning has yet to play consistent football since he went undrafted in 2019 and has largely lingered as a backup or on the practice squad.

Regardless of how Browning feels, the odds are currently stacked against the Bengals. Cincinnati is just 5-5 and playing in the NFL's hardest division. Not only are the Bengals in last place while every other AFC North team has a winning record, they're 0-3 against their division opponents. This makes their upcoming matchup against the Steelers a must-win game.