Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday quarterback Joe Burrow will most likely miss the postseason.

Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on Joe Burrow with reporters on Monday, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

“Reporter: Is there any possibility that Joe Burrow could return it the Bengals were to make a deep playoff run? Zac Taylor: ‘I would not think so,'” Siciliano tweeted.

Joe Burrow injured his wrist in the Bengals' 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on TNF last week. Burrow threw a touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon in the second quarter.

Television cameras caught Burrow clutching his wrist and screaming in agony after he released the ball. He quickly went to the Bengals' locker room for further evaluation. Jake Browning picked up the slack for him.

Joe Burrow tried throwing some warm-up passes on the sidelines in the second half. Unfortunately, his underthrew his passes – it was blatantly obvious he severely injured his throwing wrist. The Bengals ruled Burrow out for the season.

With Burrow and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt out of commission, the Bengals lost their second straight game. Consequently, Cincinnati fell to last place in the AFC North division. The Bengals' chances of winning a third straight division crown are slim to none with the way things are going.

Cincinnati missing the playoffs entirely remains a possibility. The Bengals face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Minnesota Vikings in the next four weeks. It's hard to envision the Bengals making the postseason with unproven Jake Browning under center.

Unless Zac Taylor pulls a rabbit out of his hat, Cincy is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in three years.