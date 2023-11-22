Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning is taking over for Joe Burrow with his first career start in Week 12.

The Cincinnati Bengals will have a new starting quarterback in Week 12, as Jake Browning will make his first career start filling in for the injured Joe Burrow. Despite making his first start, Browning wanted everyone to know that he's plenty comfortable with the playbook and the offense, as he told Geoff Hobson of the team's official website.

“I’ve been in this offense for a while,” Browning said. “It’s not a Josh Dobbs situation where I’m showing up on a Tuesday, get thrown in on Sunday. I know the offense.”

Jake Browning takes over in Week 12 vs Steelers

Browning definitely isn't in the same situation as Dobbs, who joined two new teams in the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings with a very short time to prepare. The Bengals are certainly hoping they get results similar to what Dobbs gave those teams in his first start, however.

Browning, 27, saw his first regular-season action with the Bengals last week against the Baltimore Ravens. Browning went 8-for-15 for 63 yards and a touchdown pass in his first action against a tough defense, and Week 12 will present another tough unit in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals are still in the playoff hunt, but it will be an uphill battle without Joe Burrow for the rest of the season. Burrow is out for the season with a torn ligament in his throwing wrist.

Browning has been with the Bengals since 2021, spending time on their practice squad and eventually winning the backup job this preseason. Browning beat out Trevor Siemian to land the No. 2 role and will now be thrust into action as the QB1 in an important divisional rivalry game with the Steelers in Week 12.