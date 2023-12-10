Bengals backup quarterback, Jake Browning, fell to a thumb injury against the Colts but luckily there's no need to panic.

The Cincinnati Bengals are seemingly in trouble at quarterback right now. First, they lost Joe Burrow for the season and now it appears backup Jake Browning is dealing with an injury of his own.

After running the ball for a nice gain, Browning immediately grabbed his thumb. He eventually took a kneel in the huddle before being pulled out of the game, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

“Jake Browning is holding his thumb like something went wrong. And now he takes a knee in the huddle.”

AJ McCarron filled in as the starter. The good news though is that the injury doesn't appear to be serious. The Bengals are calling it a muscle cramp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Bengals say QB Jake Browning has muscle cramps and his return is probable.”

Cincinnati may have just dodged a bullet. Browning has actually played pretty well since filling in for Joe Burrow. Losing him would be detrimental for the Bengals, as they'd be down to their third string quarterback. Considering how close the AFC North is right now, having Jake Browning in the lineup is needed.

Browning has started three games for the Bengals this season. He's currently 1-1 pending the outcome of the game against the Colts. But if the game continues to play out like it is, he should be holding a 2-1 record as the starter. A win keeps Cincinnati in the playoff race. So they'll make sure he's healthy moving forward.

We're just glad he's okay and can continue playing. But Jake Browning is someone to monitor throughout the week, even if cramps aren't a longterm injury.