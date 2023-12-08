Two teams coming off of overtime victories square off as we continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Bengals prediction and pick.

Two teams coming off of overtime victories square off as the Indianapolis Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Bengals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Colts enter the game at 7-5 on the year and in second place in the AFC South. Right now, they also hold the final playoff spot due to a head-to-head win over the Houston Texans but are behind the Browns and Steelers with the same record. Last week, they faced the Tennessee Titans. It was a tight game throughout, with some odd situations. In the first quarter, Derrick Henry scored on the Titans' opening drive to give them a 7-0 lead. Alex Pierce then answered back on a 36-yard reception to tie the game. The Titans would build a lead though as they ended the quarter with a field goal and Henry would score again early in the quarter. The Colts would make it 17-13 at the half though.

In the third, the Colts would kick a field goal and then score to take the lead, but the extra point was blocked and Amani Hooker returned it for a two-point play for the Titans. After a Matt Gay field goal in the fourth, the Titans would tie it up on a DeAndre Hopkins touchdown. Still, Nick Folk missed the extra point and the game would go to overtime. Folk would hit a field goal there, but the Colts drove the field for a touchdown to win 31-28.

Meanwhile, the Bengals enter the game at 6-6, on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. They played on Monday Night Football with the Jacksonville Jaguars last time out. That game was a back-and-forth affair. The Jags took the lead in the first, but the Bengals would tie it. They would trade touchdowns again and end the half-tied at 14. In the third, the Bengals scored on a 76-yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase to give the Bengals their first lead, but the Jaguars would score twice to end the quarter up seven. In the fourth, the Bengals scored and then hit a field goal to re-take the lead, but with 26 seconds left, the Jaguars tied it up and forced overtime. The Bengals would get into field goal range with just 1:45 left in overtime and Evan McPherson hit a 48-yarder to win it.

Here are the Colts-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Bengals Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +1.5 (-104)

Cincinnati Bengals: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colts vs. Bengals Week 14

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

The Colts rank 14th on offense this year in yards per game, with 342.5 yards per game this year. Still, they are eighth in points per game this year, with 25.0 points per outing. Since the injury to Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew has taken over as the starting quarterback. He has been solid, but not spectacular for the Colts. On the year, Minshew has completed 213 of 339 passes for 2,284 yards. He has ten touchdowns with seven interceptions. According to PFF, he has ten big-time throws but also has 21 turnover-worthy passes. While he can be careless with the ball, Minshew has been able to make big plays, not only with his arm but with his legs. Minshew has run for just 52 yards but has scored three times on the ground.

On the ground, the Colts may still be without Jonathan Taylor who has been out with a thumb injury. If he does make his return, it will be a huge boost for the offense, but if not it will still be Zach Moss who will be the primary back. He comes into the game with 722 yards, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Moss has scored five times this year, and been solid after first contact, with 480 yards this year. He also has been good as a receiver, with 20 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown, but he does have three drops.

Michael Pittman Jr. has been the main receiving target this year. He comes in with 87 receptions on 121 targets, bringing in over 70 percent of passes thrown his way. He has 880 yards and four scores on the year as well. Pittman has also been reliable, coming down with over 50 percent of his contested catches, and having just a 3.3 percent drop rate this year.

On defense, the Colts have struggled more. They are 26th in the NFL in yards allowed per game. The Colts are 17th against the pass, but 26th against the run of the year. They are also allowing 24.7 points per game, which is 27th in the NFL. The Colts have forced 20 takeaways though. That is aided by Kenny Moore and Julian Blackmon, who both lead the team with three interceptions this year. Further, neither of them has given up a passing touchdown this year.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals come into the game sitting 22nd in yards per game on offense, at 308.3 this year. They are also 20th in terms of points scored per game this season, averaging 20.5 a game. Jake Browning just completed his second start, and third overall game with significant playing time. On the year, he has completed 75.6 percent of his passes for 649 yards and three scores. He was amazing last time out though. Browning completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and a score. He did not have a turnover-worthy pass in the game, plus he showed off his legs. Browning ran for 22 yards in the game and a touchdown.

In the running game, Joe Mixon has been the workhorse. He comes into the game with 180 carries this year for 689 yards and six scores. That is just 3.8 yards per carry, and many of the yards have been after contact this year. Mixon is averaging 2.51 yards per carry this year after first contact. Last week was a solid week for him though. After being injured early, he came back to run for 68 yards on 19 carries and score twice.

The Bengals also have a big play threat on the outside in Ja'Marr Chase. He comes into the game with 87 receptions for 1,063 yards and seven scores. His yards after the catch have been a big factor this year. Chase comes into the game with 515 yards after the catch this year, including 95 last week.

On defense, there have been some issues for the Bengals. They are last in the league in yards per game allowed at 388.2. They sit 27th against both the run and the pass but still rank 22nd in points allowed per game this year. The Bengals also have a plus-nine turnover differential this year. A major part of that has been Mac Taylor-Britt, who enters the game with four interceptions on the year.

Final Colts-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Bengals did just put up big numbers against the Jaguars, but asking Jake Browning to repeat that performance may be a lot. It is possible with Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase beside him, but it is unlikely. At the same time, the Colts come into this game hot. They have now won four straight games and scored 27 or more points in three of them. What has been good is the defense is getting better. In a three-game losing streak earlier in the season, they gave up an average of 38 points per game. In the four games since it is down to 16.75. The Colts defense keeps that rolling and gets the win in this one.

Final Colts-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Colts +1.5 (-104)