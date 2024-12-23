The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 24-6 in Week 16. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase hooked up for another touchdown and 97 yards on six catches. Those totals extend his league leads in all three categories with just two weeks to play. Chase led the Bengals to victory over the Browns while also making Cincinnati franchise history, per Monday Morning QB's Albert Breer.

“Ja'Marr Chase over 1,500 yards receiving, a Bengals' franchise first,” Breer posted. “Cincinnati star on his way to the triple crown.”

The previous Bengals record was 1,455 set by Ja'Marr Chase himself in 2021. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in an incredible debut campaign that ended in a Super Bowl run. Not only can he win the triple crown this year, he could secure all three single-season records for Cincinnati.

Chase's is close to snagging the receptions record, which currently belongs to TJ Houshmandzadeh. Chase is at 108 and Houshmandzadeh had 112 in 2007. Chase is just one touchdown from tying Carl Pickens' Bengals record of 17 in 1995. Cincinnati ends with games against the Broncos and Steelers with these records in sight.

While the Bengals are having a great season on offense, they are on the outskirts of the playoff conversation. With eyes on the offseason, eyes are on Ja'Marr Chase.

The Bengals must re-sign Ja'Marr Chase

This season did not start perfectly for the Bengals and Ja'Marr Chase. The receiver did not report for training camp until the very end, citing a contract dispute. With Tee Higgins hitting unrestricted free agency this summer, the Bengals should make an effort to keep Chase. He is one year away from free agency but could bring up the contract again next year.

Chase is likely thanking the Bengals for not paying him before this season. He can hold up the greatest receiver season in franchise history in negotiations. Many receivers are getting paid after their fourth year in the league, like Justin Jefferson and Deebo Samuel, so an extension could be coming.

The Bengals will likely let Higgins walk this summer. If he returns to Cincinnati, it will be on the franchise tag. They are not known for giving out big contracts, save for Burrow's $275 million deal. So giving Higgins a long-term extension would crush any hopes for Chase.

Any future Joe Burrow team without Ja'Marr Chase will not be the best version of the Bengals. They have already taken big hits to their defense, namely Jessie Bates, and cannot afford any to their offense.