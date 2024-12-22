2024 has been a disappointing season for the Cincinnati Bengals, but they're finally building some momentum as the season nears its end. On Sunday, the Bengals picked up another hard-fought win, this time against the Cleveland Browns 24-6.

Joe Burrow had another stellar day for the Bengals in this one, and head coach Zac Taylor talked about one of the many things that make his quarterback special after the game, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Burrow's cadence drew multiple penalties on the Browns for jumping early, something that Taylor was very complementary of.

“It’s the ultimate weapon. He really is the best in the business,” Taylor said of Burrow's cadence, per Dehner Jr.

Burrow lost one fumble in this game, but his stat line as a passer was nearly flawless for the Bengals. He finished this one 23-for-30 with 252 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 19 yards on just two carries.

With this win, the Bengals also kept their hopes alive of making an improbable playoff push late in the season. Burrow and company have become known for these late-season hot streaks over the course of his career, and they could be a force if they can sneak into the postseason.

The Bengals are up to 7-8 on the season with this win, and they have two games left to go. If they're able to win next Saturday's battle with the Denver Broncos, the Bengals will be within just one game of Denver with a head-to-head tiebreaker. In that scenario, the final playoff spot in the AFC would come down to Week 18.

In that final week, the Bengals will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Broncos will play against the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Bengals win again to get to 9-8 and the Broncos lose, Cincinnati would get the final spot.

That is a lot of help for the Bengals to have to get, but it certainly is a feasible path. If the Bengals can get into the postseason, they would be one of the hottest teams in football heading into the playoffs.