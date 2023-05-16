Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is in the final year of his rookie contract with the team, but he is showing up for the offseason program despite negotiating a new contract, and he spoke about why.

“I love the game, man,” Tee Higgins said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I wanted to come in and work. I live here in Cincinnati. Why not come in and work out? For free? End of the day, I’m just here to get my work in.”

Higgins said him showing up is not a message that relates to a potential contract negotiation.

“Not necessarily,” Higgins said, via Dehner Jr. “People can put it that way. End of the day, I’m in it for me. And get my body in the best shape to play at the highest level come game time.”

Lastly, Higgins’ agent encouraged him to do what felt right regarding attending the team’s offseason program.

“My agent was even like, ‘Do what you want to do. It’s what you want to do. I’m not going to tell you what to do,'” Higgins said, via Dehner Jr. “That was my decision to come back and come work out.”

Higgins showing up for offseason workouts is notable, because many who are in line for big extensions do not do the same. It could be seen as an encouraging sign for Bengals fans, despite Higgins’ words.

The Bengals will have to figure out extensions for Higgins, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in the near future. It seems like a lock that they will keep Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. As of now, Higgins seems likely too, but it will be interesting to see whether or not they can stomach paying two top wide receivers.