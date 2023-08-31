Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase believes rookie wideout Charlie Jones could become Joe Burrow's next big weapon.

Jones caught a spectacular throw from Burrow in practice on Wednesday. It was the latter's first return to practice after dealing with a nagging calf injury during the preseason.

It seems Joe Burrow is back in harness. The Bengals wide receivers thought his pass to Charlie Jones on a deep go route was one of the best they have seen in scrimmage.

#Bengals rookie WR Charlie Jones was the recipient of one of the best throws of Joe Burrow's return to practice according to the WRs. Jones confirmed it was a deep go-ball that Burrow put right on the money. Ja'Marr Chase commented Burrow is about to make Jones a star. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 30, 2023

That play prompted Ja'Marr Chase to say Burrow will make Jones a big-name wideout, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner, Jr.

The Bengals made Jones the 131st overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft in April. He spent his final year of eligibility with Purdue football.

Cincinnati already has a three-headed monster at wide receiver in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Chase and Higgins missed some time due to injuries last season. Jones is an insurance policy who adds much-needed depth at wideout.

Charlie Jones could emerge as one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets this season. That scintillating pass he caught in practice could open the floodgates for him.

Jones joins the Bengals during an exciting time in franchise history. Cincinnati reached Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams two seasons ago. The Bengals are still reeling from their disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship Game. Fortunately, the pieces are in place for Zac Taylor's crew to make another deep postseason run in 2023.

Charlie Jones figures to become an asset in the Bengals' quest for their first Super Bowl title. Just ask Ja'Marr Chase.