The Cincinnati Bengals can't afford to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Luckily, they have Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to lift them out of trouble.

The All-Pro duo hooked up for a 12-yard touchdown to open the scoring in Pittsburgh, via ESPN.

This was Chase's 17th touchdown catch of the season, which ties Carl Pickens for the most in franchise history.

The Bengals (8-8), who lead the Steelers 10-7 with 2:39 left in the second quarter, must win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive. Cincinnati is currently ninth in the AFC, behind the Miami Dolphins (8-8) and Denver Broncos (9-7). The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Bengals based on win percentage in conference games.

Cincinnati also needs Miami and Denver to lose their games on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs (15-1) plan to sit most of their starters against the Broncos, and the Dolphins are facing the 4-12 Jets. Both of those matchups going Cincinnati's way would be a miracle, but anything is possible.

It's a shame that the Bengals might not get in, as Burrow and Chase have both been phenomenal this season. Ahead of Saturday night's game, Burrow led the NFL with 4,641 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, while his 76.9 quarterback rating ranked second. Meanwhile, Chase led in receptions (117), yards (1,612) and receiving touchdowns (16, now 17).

Burrow explained whether he thinks he should win the MVP award, via ESPN.

“I'm proud of the season that I've had. I'd love to win an MVP at some point in my career,” the LSU alum said. “This year's probably not that year because of how the season has gone for us. I think I'm deserving of it, but the MVP award usually goes to the quarterback on the best team, and that's not us this year.”

Cincinnati must improve its defense in order to get back to Super Bowl contention next season, but Burrow and Chase will keep things exciting in The Queen City for as long as they're there.