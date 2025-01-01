The Cincinnati Bengals will be fighting for their playoff lives when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. In the process, Ja'Marr Chase has a chance to make NFL history.

Chase has an opportunity to become the fifth player since 1970 to earn a receiving triple crown. He enters Week 18 leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. While winning the game and hoping they can sneak into the playoffs is priority, quarterback Joe Burrow is ensuring Chase gets his triple crown, via team reporter Geoff Hobson.

“Make sure he gets it,” Burrow said. “I think a couple of categories are pretty out of reach for everybody else. I think he's got a seven, or eight-catch lead. He works for it, he grinds for it. He's a once-in-a-lifetime-type player and our careers will forever be tied from college into the pro landscape. That's just fun to be a part of.

Chase's 16 touchdowns are four more than anyone else in the league. Barring a historic day from Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders, he should have that category wrapped up. Chase holds a 133 yard lead over Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings with his 1,612 mark. Jefferson is always in line for a pop off, but so is Chase, giving him a seemingly comfortable buffer.

His slimmest lead comes in the receptions department, where Chase's 117 beat out Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions' 109 by eight. Chase has been a reception magnet. And with Burrow aware of the record, he'll be looking to get the ball in his star receiver's hands as much as possible.

The main focus is to win, but it's fair to wonder if the Bengals' best chance of doing that is with a dominating game from Ja'Marr Chase. He has proven he is more than capable of taking over and has staked his claim as arguably the league's best. Ending his regular season with a triple crown would be the finishing touches on a historic season.