The Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) have been seriously wounded since the beginning of December, but they have managed to barely survive all the way until the final week of the regular season. Joe Burrow is one of the main people propping them up, doing everything in his power to keep their faint playoff aspirations alive. He will once again carry that burden, which is regularly shared by Ja'Marr Chase, in Saturday night's collision with the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6).

Win or lose, though, the star quarterback has accomplished a great deal this season. Just ask the greatest QB of all-time.

“Joe, man, you kept your team's playoff hopes alive with last week's win, and I know you look to do the same this week in Pittsburgh,” seven-time Super Bowl champion and Fox color commentator Tom Brady said.

The former No. 12 knows a thing or two about clutch heroics, so his praising of Burrow comes from a place of serious credibility. Though, fans who watched the Bengals' dramatic 30-24 overtime win versus the Denver Broncos this past Saturday were already acutely aware of the 28-year-old's nerves of steel. He was 39-of-49 passing for a mammoth 412 yards and three touchdowns (also one rushing score and no interceptions). It was a herculean effort, and Cincy needed every bit of it.

The Bengals extended their season with a hard-earned W in Week 17

When the Bengals mismanaged the clock late and opened the door for a spectacular Bo Nix-to-Marvin Mims Jr. 25-yard TD pass with just eight seconds left in regulation, it felt like the fatal blow of the team's season was about to be delivered. That sense of dread only intensified after Cincinnati punted in OT. And then it become utterly unbearable when replacement kicker Cade York missed a 33-yard field goal.

Somehow, the defense stymied the Broncos again and gave Burrow one last opportunity to secure a must-needed win. He stayed calm and connected with wide receiver Tee Higgins for the third time of the night, sending the crowd home happy.

The Bengals are still gasping for air, as they can only advance to the postseason with a win and losses for both the Broncos and Miami Dolphins. But the fact that this highly flawed squad is even in contention in Week 18 is a testament to Burrow's relentless brilliance.

Cincy's horrid defense has admittedly given the former AFC champion more chances to sling the football, but that should not affect how his 2024-25 performance is perceived. Joe Burrow leads the NFL with 4,641 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, stellar numbers that generally warrant strong MVP consideration. Instead, he is not even in the conversation. Defensive dysfunction and a feeble offensive line have partially concealed a truly magnificent campaign.

Rest assured, though, Burrow will get his just due and more if he can lead his team to an improbable postseason berth. The Bengals square off with the Steelers in Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.