On Sunday, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals bounced back with a strong 34-20 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. Heading into the game at 1-3, there were legitimate questions about Chase, Joe Burrow, and the rest of the Bengals offense to open up the season; however, it's safe to say these concerns were quieted for the time being Sunday.

On the afternoon, Chase put up an unbelievable stat line of 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

After the game, Chase reflected on what was working for him and his Cincinnati teammates.

“We're just taking a step closer to who we really are,” said Chase, per the Bengals' YouTube channel. “Like I said, we keep facing adversity this year. It's not going to be an easy season. Right now, we're just taking it step by step heading into the next week.”

Chase also broke down an epic 64-yard touchdown pass he hauled in from Joe Burrow early in the second half.

“Basically, it was a post from the split of the field,” said Chase. “It was cover two… once I saw the safety get out of there, I knew it was a touchdown, so it was just like we drew up from practice. Perfect play, perfect play call.”

The victory had to feel good for Chase, Burrow and the Bengals, who were reeling heading into the contest. However, still under a third of the way through the season, the team has plenty of time to build off of Sunday's performance and reclaim their spot with the AFC's elite.