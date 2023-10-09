Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase notched his second career game with 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns during a 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to a tweet from ESPN Stats & Info. He joined Cleveland Browns receiver Cleveland Browns and former St. Louis Rams receiver Isaac Bruce as the third player in NFL history to have multiple such games before turning 25, the tweet continued.

The third-year receiver caught a franchise-record 15 passes in the win over Arizona, according to FOX Sports: NFL. Ja'Marr Chase added a team-leading 192 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns during the matchup at State Farm Stadium.

Bengals receivers Trenton Irwin and Tyler Boyd added 60 and 39 receiving yards, respectively. Quarterback Joe Burrow ended the win with 317 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt led Cincinnati with 10 total tackles, including three solo, while tacking on two tackles for loss and one pass deflection.

Ja'Marr Chase, the former No. 5 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, led the Bengals with just under 1,050 receiving yards during the 2022 season. He earned 141 receiving yards during a 2023 Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Paycor Stadium. He caught 12 of his 15 targets during the home victory on his way to accounting for about 54.4% of the team's total receiving yards that night.

“Coming into this game, I was going to feed my guy,” Burrow said in September, via Bengals.com. “He was due for one. I knew he was going to have a big game. Just the way he was talking all week, he was excited to play this one. He showed up big for us. He showed why he's one of the best.”

The Bengals will kick off against the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. EDT at Paycor Stadium on Oct. 15. The game will be broadcast on CBS.