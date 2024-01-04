Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is playing in Week 18, playoffs (or lack of playoffs, more precisely) be damned.

The Cincinnati Bengals hung tough for much of the 2023 season. But with QB Joe Burrow sidelined for the season by a wrist injury and a fierce battle in the AFC North standings, the team was unable to make a return trip to the postseason. But that won't stop star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase from suiting up in the season finale.

Chase, who has been battling a shoulder injury in recent weeks, confirmed he is physically fine and will indeed play in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, per Pro Football Network's Jay Morrison.

The Bengals have no path to the playoffs. They were still very much in the hunt at 8-6, but back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs sunk Cincy's chances for a third straight playoff appearance.

The Browns are locked into the AFC's fifth seed and will play the winner of the AFC South in a road game as a wild card qualifier.

Despite the low (no?) stakes, Chase is confident he will suit up.

Chase continues to produce

In a bit of good news for the Bengals despite the disappointing way their 2023 season played out, Chase was named to the Pro Bowl this week. That makes three trips in three seasons for the prolific wideout.

The 2021 first-round pick out of LSU has already set a career high in receptions (96), targets (139), and receiving first downs (62).

Chase' numbers come despite Burrow getting hurt in Week 11 and missing the team's final seven games because of a wrist injury. The receiver was inactive himself in Week 16.