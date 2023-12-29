Bengals' Zac Taylor praises Chiefs' defense after Ja'Marr Chase's trash talk.

Ja'Marr Chase turned heads recently after trashing the Kansas City Chiefs‘ defense ahead of their matchup on Sunday. It's enough to fire up the Cincinnati Bengals, however, it was a quote that can look incredibly bad if his team gets shut down. Head coach, Zac Taylor entered the chat and ultimately decided to take the high road.

At the very least, Taylor did support Chase's comments, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. But the Bengals coach quickly turned around and praised the Chiefs' defense.

“Ja'Marr is a confident guy that comes in and works hard. But those aren't things I would say. I think it's one of the best defenses in the league. I always want to be respectful of our opponent. Especially an opponent that does things the right way. They're very talented, they're well-coached. They pose a lot of issues. They are a really good football team. That's how I think about it.”

Zac Taylor has built a reputation for allowing his players to say whatever they want to the media. But he tends to not follow along in their footsteps. The Bengals players definitely feel a certain way about the Chiefs. So, it makes sense why Ja'Marr Chase had some choice words for Kansas City.

Both teams are still fighting for a playoff spot. Additionally, there's been no love lost over the years. Sunday's matchup could be one of the more entertaining games this season. Especially after Chase gave the Chiefs' defense some extra motivation. Regardless, I just hope it's a fun game.