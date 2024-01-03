Zac Taylor revealed the Bengals' mindset for their upcoming clash vs. the Browns.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor recently revealed the teams's mindset heading into their regular season finale with the Cleveland Browns.

“Our No. 1 objective is to win this game by any means necessary. However that looks is however it looks,” Taylor said. “The fans that have continued to support us and cheer for this team and put their heart and soul into supporting us, get a chance to watch us play hard in a home game and find a way to win.”

The Browns already clinched a playoff spot. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has been eliminated from postseason contention amid their 8-8 record. They were most recently defeated 25-17 by the Kansas City Chiefs.

It has been a disappointing season for the Bengals. Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl in 2021 and made another deep playoff run during the '22 campaign. Joe Burrow's season-ending injury led to bleak playoff hopes in 2023, and sure enough, Cincinnati ended up missing the postseason.

Bengals' future

Still, the future is bright for this Bengals squad. Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are one of the NFL's best QB-WR duos. The defense features enough weapons to find success, although adding more talent during the offseason would not hurt by any means.

The area where the Bengals need to improve is the offensive line. Burrow has dealt with injury trouble throughout his career in the league, and he is also consistently one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL. Upgrading the offensive line would help keep Burrow healthy while leading to overall better success for Cincinnati's offensive attack.

The Bengals unquestionably have moves to make this offseason. At the moment, though, Zac Taylor and Cincinnati are focused on attempting to upset Cleveland. The Browns-Bengals game is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM EST.