The Los Angeles Rams have unearthed a gem in rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua. He joined Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase as the only wide receivers who racked up more than 700 yards in their first seven games, per SportsCenter.

Puka Nacua filled in admirably for Cooper Kupp in the Rams' first four games of the season. Nacua re-wrote the NFL record books when he caught his 31st pass of the season in just his fourth game in the professional ranks. He eventually caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford that sealed the Rams' thrilling 29-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Nacua's girlfriend had an epic reaction to his first-ever NFL touchdown on TikTok.

Puka Nacua: the Rams' sensational rookie wide receiver

Puka Nacua is emerging as one of the best rookie wide receivers from the 2023 NFL Draft Class. Nakua, the Denver Broncos' Marvin Mims, and the Houston Texans' Tank Dell are some of the names that stand out. The Indianapolis Colts' Josh Downs has also come into his own as of late.

Nakua has recorded four 100-yard receiving games through his first seven NFL appearances. When Puka Nacua racked up 154 receiving yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, that was a sign of things to come.

Puka Nacua proved he wasn't a one-trick pony when he torched the Colts for 163 yards three weeks later. Nacua recorded 147 receiving yards against a stingy San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 6. With 10 games left in the Rams' regular-season schedule, Puka Nakua could eventually recored his first 200-yard receiving performance before the season ends.

The Rams were a disappointing 5-12 last season. Although they have won just three games through Week 7, they're on pace to eclipsing last year's win total. Better yet, they have a stud named Puka Nacua who will blossom into a Pro Bowler like the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase in the next several years.