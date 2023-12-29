The Bengals' star wideout practiced Friday, but the Bengals' head coach was elusive when asked if he'd play Sunday.

There remains a slight chance that star Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase will play in the team's clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. According to a social media post by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Friday afternoon, Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor said, “We'll see,” when asked if the injured pass catcher will play in tomorrow's game.

Chase sparked a minor pre-game controversy when asked what scared him about the Bills' secondary.

“If I'm being honest, nothing,” Chase told the Jungle Roar Pod, “They just know how to play us, they know the leverages, they know what splits we in, they just know what we gonna do certain movements. They throw little double-doubles at us to stop the two best players on the outside, and that's all they do. It's not really like they got a Jalen Ramsey on their squad. So, not much.”

Chase hasn't played since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings. The injury was ultimately ruled an AC joint sprain. Chase was in uniform for Friday's practice.

The 8-7 Bengals need to defeat the struggling Chiefs to increase their playoff chances from 23% to 55%, according to NFL.com.

“It's so unpredictable year to year what teams are going to rise up,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor earlier this week, “You look around the AFC, across the board and the teams still in it, it's just going to come down to who can figure out how to win and keep the momentum going a little bit.”