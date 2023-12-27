Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals got some work in on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals were without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase during Saturday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team got a good sign for this week's game on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, as Chase got some work on the rehab field on Wednesday, despite not being dressed for practice, according to James Rapien of All Bengals.

Ja’Marr Chase isn’t dressed for practice, but he’s going to get some work in on the rehab field. Good sign for the Bengals’ star receiver ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9FHK8dub0a — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 27, 2023

Ja'Marr Chase did not play in the game against the Steelers due to an AC joint sprain that he suffered in Week 15. The Bengals sit at 8-7 on the season after the loss in Pittsburgh, and they could use all the help they can get to pull an upset against the Chiefs.

The Bengals are one of the four 8-7 teams tied for the last wild card spot in the AFC. They are tied with the Steelers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. They will finish the season hosting the Cleveland Browns after this week's matchup against the Bengals.

It might take Cincinnati going 2-0 in the last two games to make it into the playoffs. Going into Arrowhead Stadium and winning will be a tough, but the Las Vegas Raiders showed that it is not impossible on Christmas Day.

It will be interesting to see if the Bengals can get a much-needed win. Chase's status will be a big factor, and it will be worth monitoring whether or not he will play.

Regardless, the fact that he was getting work in on Wednesday is a good sign. That is arguably the biggest storyline to follow for the Bengals this week.