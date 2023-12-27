Travis Kelce had a fiery rant regarding the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive struggles after a tough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a frustrating 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, and tight end Travis Kelce spoke about the issues plaguing the team on the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“It's not just one guy,” Travis Kelce said on New Heights. “It's not just me playing like dog s**t. It's not just us not being able to get the run game going. It's not just us not being on the same page paassing wise. Everybody's in this f***ing thing together. Everybody at some point isn't being accountable. … Every single play is somebody not doing their job, and it's me… it's everybody on the team. And whether that's prep, whether that's having the confidence and understanding of what the defense is in their coverages, their gaps in the run game, how we're picking up blitzes, how we're running routes versus certain coverages. All the above.”

The Chiefs fell to 9-6 on the season as a result of the loss to the Raiders. There were many chances to score, get back into the game and even win against the Raiders, but the offense sputtered until it was too late.

After the loss, the Chiefs were eliminated from the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they will now have go go on the road to defend their Super Bowl win last year. It would be the first time Patrick Mahomes plays a road playoff game. To make a run this year, the Chiefs will have to iron out their issues on the offensive side of the ball. In Travis Kelce's words, that includes himself and Patrick Mahomes, as everyone needs to fix their issues.

Kelce and the Chiefs will look to bounce back and clinch the AFC West with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals at home this Sunday.