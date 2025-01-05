The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday night, putting them in position for a Wild Card berth. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase opened up after the contest about the impact of the victory.

Cincinnati needs help in the AFC, but the Bengals have done all they could in the final weeks of the season for a postseason bid.

“It shows how tough we are. We've been going through a lot this season and I think it shows how tough we are that we've been going in and out every week trying to find a win,” Chase said after the Steelers game, per NFL Network.

The Bengals are now 9-8 to finish the regular season, after defeating Pittsburgh 19-17. Pittsburgh is on a terrible skid heading into the playoffs, with four straight losses.

Bengals are a dangerous team at the moment

The Bengals still need both the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins to lose, in order to reach the playoffs. It's a tall order, but Bengals fans know that anything can happen.

Cincinnati is a team that no one wants to play right now. The squad is red-hot, and on a six game winning streak. The Bengals charged back in a recent game to defeat the Broncos, and now have a major victory over the Steelers. The team is buying in to the argument that they can defeat any team in the NFL.

“I know that if we get in, we can make some noise with the players and coaches that we have in this building,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said, per ESPN. “We've just got to hope for some help tomorrow and sit back and watch it.”

Burrow and Chase had a fabulous game together against the Steelers. Chase posted 10 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown, while the Bengals quarterback threw for 277 yards. Burrow ends up with nearly 5,000 passing yards in the regular season. He clearly gave everything he had out on the field for a Bengals team running on faith.

“The odds are long,” Burrow added. “But we've got a shot.”

Denver and Miami must lose on Sunday, for the Bengals to make the playoffs. The Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Dolphins are at the lowly New York Jets.