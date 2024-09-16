The Cincinnati Bengals took a tough 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase played in the matchup despite his cloudy contract situation with the Bengals. Chase got heated with a referee during the last stretch of the game, and his behavior reportedly has a fair chance of him receiving a fine.

During the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, Chase got into it with an official after a play where he failed to help the Bengals convert a second-down play. Chase used abusive language during the interaction, as reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. After receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, Chase is likely to receive a fine, Pelissero added.

Ja'Marr Chase has had a challenging start to the 2024 season. After a strategic hold-in period, reports indicated that Chase and the Bengals were close to a contract extension agreement. However, the deal never materialized. Since ending his hold-in with Cincinnati, Chase has totaled 10 catches for 97 yards and no touchdowns, Pelissero notes.

During the 2023 season, Chase amassed 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns, which earned him his third Pro Bowl selection. Surely, the star wide receiver will get into the groove of things and help the Bengals overcome their rough start to the year.

Cincinnati is 0-2, but they were competitive in both of their matchups. The Bengals took a stunning 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 1 before falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs by one point on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase gathered 35 yards and four receptions. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow led the offense's efforts with 258 yards and two TDs.

Things will not get easier for the Bengals as they progress in their schedule. After facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, Cincy will take on the Baltimore Ravens. Expect Ja'Marr Chase and company to show improvement as the regular season continues.