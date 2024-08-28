The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to get back on track during the 2024 NFL season after failing to make the playoffs during the previous campaign. A large factor in how the team will fare is star receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Chase has strategically held into Bengals practices and activities leading up to the regular season. However, he finally participated with Cincinnati in late August, which might partially prompted head coach Zac Taylor to predict he would be with the team for Week 1. But now, things have turned.

Chase got to Wednesday's practice 13 minutes late and appeared in street clothes, per Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway. Chase does not look like he will practice after Taylor said he would participate.

Cincinnati and Ja'Marr Chase have been in talks for a contract extension for months but have not seemed to agree on a number. Thus, he has limited his contact with the team while he and management figured things out. Despite the ongoing negotiations, Zac Taylor expressed optimism that Chase would suit up by Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

Chase is not the only offensive contributor Cincinnati relies on, but he plays a vital role in the team's success.

The Bengals selected Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft. The former LSU Tiger made an immediate impact with the Bengals during his rookie year. He totaled a career-high 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. Chase experienced a slight drop in production during his second year but remained stout. He amassed 1,046 yards and nine TDs during the 2022 season.

Chase is coming off another strong year, accumulating 1,216 yards and seven TDs in 2023. The rising fourth-year receiver is a force to be reckoned with alongside side star quarterback Joe Burrow. Hopefully, Chase and the Bengals can agree to an extension soon so they continue their quest to climb the AFC in 2024.