Just ahead of halftime during Sunday’s Divisional Round clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Ja’Marr Chase came down with a spectacular catch in the back of the end zone, for what would have been his second TD of the half. Unfortunately, a controversial review saw the touchdown overturned, as officials deemed Chase had not secured the football before hitting the ground. After Chase made contact with the ground, the ball came loose, and the Bengals were forced to settle for a field goal.

Have a look at the play in question, which of course, brings up the question; Was this a catch from Ja’Marr Chase?

It’s a difficult call for sure, but Twitter was up in arms over the decision from the referees.

From the perspective of Bengals fans, this could be the rarest of Skip Bayless W’s. If you’re a Bills fan? Just another common Skip L.

Some are dubbing it the “worst call in NFL history.” Could this Ja’Marr Chase controversy give Dez Bryant’s infamous non-catch a run for its money?

Fans are reporting a robbery in Buffalo, as Chase and the Bengals were unfairly stripped of six points, settling instead for three.

Even Steelers RB Najee Harris was utterly shocked by the call.

Considering how evenly matched these two teams are, that decision from the officials could come back to be quite decisive in the outcome of this game.

Not everyone seemed to think it was a catch, however. Raiders star Maxx Crosby praised the play of Matt Milano for forcing the “incompletion,”

As for the rules, it’s hard to imagine there was really enough evidence to overturn the touchdown call on the field.

The NFL’s inability to decide once and for all what a catch is has sprung its ugly face once again, in yet another crucial moment, and it led to some controversy.