Just ahead of halftime during Sunday’s Divisional Round clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Ja’Marr Chase came down with a spectacular catch in the back of the end zone, for what would have been his second TD of the half. Unfortunately, a controversial review saw the touchdown overturned, as officials deemed Chase had not secured the football before hitting the ground. After Chase made contact with the ground, the ball came loose, and the Bengals were forced to settle for a field goal.

Have a look at the play in question, which of course, brings up the question; Was this a catch from Ja’Marr Chase?

This touchdown from Ja’Marr Chase was overturned pic.twitter.com/1JyZPfHmOI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 22, 2023

It’s a difficult call for sure, but Twitter was up in arms over the decision from the referees.

Jamar Chase had complete control of that ball when his feet were in bounds. Only as he left the end zone was the ball jarred slightly loose. But he never dropped it. Sorry, that's a touchdown. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 22, 2023

From the perspective of Bengals fans, this could be the rarest of Skip Bayless W’s. If you’re a Bills fan? Just another common Skip L.

Worst call in @NFL history! Jamar Chase got robbed!! You tell me someone can run out of bounds but a tiny part of the ball goes in the engine and it’s instantly TD, but someone catches a ball three steps in and solid catch, not an instant touchdown… #rigged — The Matt Miller (@Free_Speeching) January 22, 2023

Some are dubbing it the “worst call in NFL history.” Could this Ja’Marr Chase controversy give Dez Bryant’s infamous non-catch a run for its money?

Jamar Chase I’m so sorry the refs robbed you of that touchdown — guy (@sojuandbulgogi) January 22, 2023

Fans are reporting a robbery in Buffalo, as Chase and the Bengals were unfairly stripped of six points, settling instead for three.

Horrible call give that man his td smh — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) January 22, 2023

Even Steelers RB Najee Harris was utterly shocked by the call.

Considering how evenly matched these two teams are, that decision from the officials could come back to be quite decisive in the outcome of this game.

Not everyone seemed to think it was a catch, however. Raiders star Maxx Crosby praised the play of Matt Milano for forcing the “incompletion,”

Huge Play By Milano💯 — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) January 22, 2023

As for the rules, it’s hard to imagine there was really enough evidence to overturn the touchdown call on the field.

That was clear enough to overturn? — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 22, 2023

The NFL’s inability to decide once and for all what a catch is has sprung its ugly face once again, in yet another crucial moment, and it led to some controversy.