A sudden snowstorm wasn’t going to slow down the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Despite the snow beginning to dump down right around kickoff time, the Bengals didn’t waste any time getting on the board against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. To cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught a TD pass from Joe Burrow and hit an ice-cold blizzard in the snow after giving his team the early lead.

BENGALS STRIKE FIRST ⚡ Joe Burrow finds Ja'Maar Chase for the TD and hits the griddy 🕺pic.twitter.com/HS9KDV0NJ2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 22, 2023

It was just about a perfect start for the Bengals, who embraced the hostile environment and the hefty snowfall on their opening drive. It didn’t take long at all for Burrow and Chase to make their signature connection, as in just six plays they were celebrating his touchdown.

Leave it to Chase to hit the immaculate frozen Griddy, leaving his footprints all over the end zone after scoring the game’s opening TD. Justin Jefferson would be proud, and is likely relishing the chance to hit a Griddy in a Divisional Round game.

He was practically untouched as he waltzed into the end zone after making the catch, finding a weak spot in Buffalo’s zone defense which he and Burrow didn’t hesitate to exploit. The result? A quick score for the Bengals and one of the most iconic Griddy’s of the season. Bengals fans are surely loving it.

The Bills will look to answer against Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals after they grabbed an early lead in the snowstorm, but they’ll need to improve defensively if they want to slow down this scalding-hot offense.