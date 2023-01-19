The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for a huge Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills. As always, the Bengals appear to be cool, calm, and collected on the surface, and why wouldn’t they be? They have an extremely talented crew of players at their disposal, the best of them potentially being star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase has been an absolute stud from the moment he took the field for the Bengals, and while he only managed to play in 12 games this season, he still managed to put together an extremely strong season for Cincinnati (87 REC, 1046 YDS, 9 TD). Chase’s numbers would have been even better had he been able to play in all 17 games, and unsurprisingly, Chase believes that he deserves recognition as the best wide receiver in the league based on what he’s accomplished early on in his career.

“H***, yeah. I just put up how many stats with four missed games? Who knows what would have happened. I’ve been thinking it. I’m not a cocky person. I’m humble. I know what I can do. I don’t need to prove it. Everybody knows what I can do. Never a doubt in my mind.” – Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals.com

Chase missing five games (contrary to him saying he missed four) kept him from being among the league’s leading receivers in terms of statistics, and his claim here will surely catch the attention of Justin Jefferson, who is coming off a 2022 season (128 REC, 1809 YDS, 8 TD) in which he staked his claim as the league’s best wide receiver.

Both of these guys are among the best in the game, and it seems like we will continue to watch them battle for the title of the league’s best wideout for quite some time, as Chase is just 22 years old and Jefferson is only 23. Jefferson may have the upper hand now, but it will be interesting to see what Chase could do in 2023 over a full 17-game season.