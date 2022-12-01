Published December 1, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals have a tough assignment in Week 13 as they will be playing against the rampaging Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals are going to need all hands on deck to outlast Patrick Mahomes and company, which also means they are hoping that star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be back in time for this week’s marquee matchup between AFC title contenders.

Chase hasn’t played since Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. The wideout recently opened up about his hairline hip fracture and said that he actually sustained in prior to the Atlanta game, during the Bengals’ win over the New Orleans Saints on the road, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Ja'Marr Chase went through what happened with his hip and the timeline today and want to lay it all out here. Pardon the thread. 1. Said he sustained the hairline fracture to his hip against the Saints on TD in end zone. Hyperextended knee and it went up to hip. (1/7) — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 30, 2022

Moreover, Ja’Marr Chase said that he thought he was okay again heading to the Falcons game, he only ended up aggravating the injury before halftime. He was able to play in the second half, however, and recorded a total of 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches and 11 receptions.

Ja’Marr Chase was close to returning to action and playing in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, but he ultimately got ruled out of that game, with the Bengals giving him one more week of rest. That means the expectation is that Chase will make his return in Week 13 versus the Chiefs.

The Bengals have looked fine in the four games they have missed Chase, so far, as they have gone 3-1 while averaging 28.0 points over that stretch.

Nevertheless, the Bengals are a much better team with Ja’Marr Chase on the field.