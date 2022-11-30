Published November 30, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase revealed how he’s feeling as he prepares to make his injury return against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, per Ben Baby.

“I don’t have no pain, no feelings right now,” Chase said.

With that being said, Chase admitted that he did not feel comfortable playing last week, per Ben Baby.

“Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase said he had a hairline hip structure. Said he told coach Zac Taylor that he didn’t feel comfortable playing last weekend,” Baby wrote on Twitter.

Ja’Marr Chase also revealed another attention-catching admission, per Baby as well.

“Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, who did a TD dance against New Orleans where he faked being hurt, actually was the play he was hurt on. However, he had no idea at the time,” Baby shared on Twitter.

Chase is expected to play in Week 13 barring any setbacks. There was optimism that he could return for Week 12, but he was ultimately ruled out. He clearly wanted to ensure full health prior to returning.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be excited to have their star receiver back in the fold. Cincinnati enters Week 13 tied with the Baltimore Ravens at 7-4 atop the AFC North. But the Bengals will certainly have their work cut out for them against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Ja’Marr Chase’s return will provide Cincinnati with an increased chance of upsetting the odds at home, as Kansas City is listed as a narrow road favorite. This projects to be a thrilling affair regardless of the outcome.