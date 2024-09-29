The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-3 after grabbing their first win on Sunday. They beat the Carolina Panthers 34-24 thanks to a massive Ja'Marr Chase touchdown. The receiver scored on a 63-yard catch and run to give the Bengals a 14-7 lead. After the game, he revealed the special guests who got that touchdown ball.

Ja’Marr Chase gave his TD ball to his grandparents,” Marshall Kramsky of WCPO posted on social media.” They live in the area, and Chase has not seen them in a few years.”

A special moment for a special receiver on Sunday. In the first two games of the season, Chase and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could not find their connection. Chase missed much of training camp due to a contract dispute and came back just before Week 1. He has exploded in the last two weeks, however.

The Bengals' offense finally kickstarted last Monday against the Commanders. While they still lost the game, the offense did not punt once and Chase was a key reason why. He scored two touchdowns in the defeat and cracked 100 yards for the first time all season.

Ja'Marr Chase must continue great play for the Bengals

History is not on the side of teams who start 0-3. Since 1990. only four of 162 teams that started 0-3 have made the playoffs. Very few of those teams had the talent that the Bengals have this season. With Burrow and Chase leading the offense, they will be able to outscore many teams as they did on Sunday.

Their unlikely run to the playoffs must start next Sunday against the Ravens. They host their long-time division rival for a 1 p.m. game next week and it is a must-win for Cincinnati. Their schedule eases up with the Browns and Giants after that, so .500 will be in sight if they win. If not, the playoffs will be a long shot even greater than they were last week.

They may have to do it without Trey Hendrickson, who left Sunday's game with an injury. The defense has been shaky all season and losing their top pass rusher will not help.