thCincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson returned to practice on Friday after missing two days due to illness, according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. Hendrickson’s return comes at a crucial time, as the Bengals prepare for their pivotal Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. His participation in practice provides much-needed optimism that he will be ready to play on Sunday, giving the Bengals a major boost as they seek their first win of the season.

Hendrickson, one of the Bengals' most impactful defensive players, had been absent earlier in the week, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming game. With Cincinnati sitting at 0-3, they are in desperate need of a victory to prevent an 0-4 start, and Hendrickson’s presence could be a deciding factor in turning the tide. As the team's primary pass rusher, Hendrickson’s ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks has been a critical element of the defense's success.

In the 2023 season, Hendrickson posted 43 tackles and a career-high 17.5 sacks, solidifying his reputation as one of the top edge rushers in the league. His consistent pressure on quarterbacks has been vital for a Bengals defense that has often struggled without him. Without Hendrickson on the field, the team’s pass rush has lacked firepower, leaving their secondary vulnerable to big plays. His return to practice not only brings much-needed depth but also restores confidence in the defense’s ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

The Bengals’ Week 4 opponent, the Carolina Panthers, will be led by veteran quarterback Andy Dalton after Bryce Young was benched following an 0-2 start. Dalton shined in his first game of the season, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Panthers to their first victory. Facing a more experienced quarterback, Cincinnati will need Hendrickson at full strength to apply pressure and force mistakes.

As the Bengals prepare for Sunday’s game, Hendrickson's health remains a key factor. If cleared to play, his return could turn the tide for Cincinnati, helping them secure their first win and avoid a deepening early-season slump.