The Cincinnati Bengals will look to finally secure a win as they head to Charlotte on Sunday to face the Carolina Panthers. We're live from Bank of America Stadium, sharing our NFL odds series and making a Bengals-Panthers prediction and pick.

On Monday Night Football, the Bengals lost 38-33 to the Washington Commanders. They fell behind 21-13 at halftime and could not rally as the defense struggled to get off the field.

Joe Burrow excelled, going 29 for 38 with 324 yards passing with three touchdowns. Also, Chase Brown ran seven times for 62 yards. Zack Moss rushed 12 times for 58 yards and one touchdown while also catching five passes for 39 yards. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase had six receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Andrei Iosivas had five catches for 52 yards and one touchdown.

The Bengals had 30 first downs. However, they also allowed 22. Cincinnati went 6 for 10 on third-down conversions, allowing the Commanders to go 5 for 9. Additionally, the Bengals allowed two sacks while the defense registered two sacks. The defense could not get off the field, losing the time of possession 33:06-26:54.

The Panthers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22. They dominated this game from the outset, shocking the betting world and everyone in attendance.

Andy Dalton went 26 for 37 with 319 yards passing and three touchdowns. Also, Chuba Hubbard ran 21 times for 114 yards while catching five passes for 55 yards and a score. Miles Sanders struggled again, running seven times for 17 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Diontae Johnson had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. Adam Thielen had three receptions for 40 yards and a score.

The “Red Rifle” directed 24 first downs and helped the Panthers go 5 for 12 on third-down conversions. Additionally, they had 437 total yards. The Panthers were clean, not turning the ball over and allowing two sacks. Furthermore, they forced one turnover and registered three sacks.

The series is tied 3-3-1. Recently, the Bengals beat the Panthers 42-21 on November 6, 2022.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Panthers Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Carolina Panthers: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Panthers

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bengals are in a “must-win” scenario. Ultimately, starting 0-3 is horrible. But starting 0-4 would be disastrous. Therefore, the Bengals need to get going and it starts with the offense.

Burrow has been great, passing for 746 yards and five touchdowns. Thus, he is the most important player on this team and must continue to find a way to get the ball out. Moss has rushed 33 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns while also catching eight passes for 69 yards. Therefore, expect more of him as the Bengals attempt to find balance. Chase has caught 16 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Mike Gesicki has registered 14 catches for 156 yards. Iosivas has tallied 10 receptions for 85 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense must do better. Ultimately, it starts with the pass rush. Trey Hendrickson has done his part, garnering seven solo tackles and three sacks. Also, Dax Hill has tallied 14 solo tackles and one sack. Akeem Davis-Gaither has added three solo tackles and an interception.

The Bengals will cover the spread if they can establish the ground game and Burrow can find Chase while also getting Tee Higgins involved. Then, the defense must get off the field and stifle the “Red Rifle”.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Dalton faces his old team for the fourth time and is 1-1 in head-to-head battles with Burrow and 2-1 overall against the Bengals. Overall, it's a surprising development as the Panthers looked completely different with him at center than they did with Bryce Young.

Hubbard has been solid on the ground but is still looking for pay dirt. So far, he has rushed 37 times for 192 yards while catching nine passes for 67 yards and a score. Johnson has 13 catches for 156 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Thielen has eight receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown.

The defense has been mediocre at best, even running into each other at times. Significantly, Jayden Peevy has been their best pass rusher, with two solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Mike Johnson has also been good, with 17 solo tackles and one interception. Shaq Thompson has also been strong, with 16 solo tackles.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can establish the ground game, and Dalton can pick apart the seams. Then, the defense must contain Chase.

Final Bengals-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Bengals are 1-2 against the spread, while the Panthers are 1-2. Also, the Bengals are 1-0 against the spread on the road, while the Panthers are 0-1 at home. But it's hard to trust the Panthers to do what they did last week a second time. Moreover, the Bengals are better than the Raiders despite their current records. Expect the Bengals to come out strong and with a vengeance as they take multiple-score leads and rout the Panthers on the road for their first win.

Final Bengals-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -4.5 (-110)