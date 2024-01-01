Ja'Marr Chase had no love for some members of the Chiefs defense.

The rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals came to an end for the season. Patrick Mahomes took advantage of a team that looked lost on offense without Joe Burrow. Their defensive line with Chris Jones and secondary were also quick to cover all the targets available for Jake Browning. One member of the Cincinnati receiving corps, Ja'Marr Chase, had to give his comments after they lost their playoff hopes to their Super Bowl-winning rivals, via Jay Morrison of the Pro Football Network.

“They're good up front. That's it,” Chase said as he took a jab at the other members of the Chiefs secondary after their loss.

The Bengals receiver's statement may hold some water. Jake Browning was struggling in the pocket, but when he got passes across to his receivers, it was a different story. On just three receptions, Chase got an average gain of 13.7. No cornerback was able to force an interception out of the Bengals air attacks, which could be another reason for his bold proclamation.

However, the Chiefs line did swallow up their offense alive. Justin Reid was the most prominent defender in the takedown party of Browning. He got two sacks which would then prompt George Karlaftis to come alive and deliver 1.5 sacks on the Bengals quarterback. Chris Jones, Tershawn Wharton and Charles Omenihu also joined in. These all banged up Zac Taylor's offensive engine which led to poor passes and 14 misses despite taking 33 attempts.

It was the big defensive ends that spelled the doom of the Bengals this season. Hopefully, they get good blockers to help Joe Burrow next season.