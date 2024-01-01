Ja'Marr Chase speaks up.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed got in each other's faces in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup between the two AFC teams. It was a heated interaction that fortunately did not turn into a wild all-out melee on the field.

After the game, Chase gave a little bit more context on what exactly happened between him and Sneed.

“M-fer want to fight me, so…that's alright,” Sneed told reporters in the locker room, including Joe Danneman of Fox 19.

It was Sneed and the Chiefs who had the last laugh, though, as the reigning NFL Super Bowl champions got away with a 25-17 victory despite being down by as many as 10 points midway through the second period after Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning scored on a short touchdown run followed by an Evan McPherson extra-point kick.

As for Chase, he finished with just 41 receiving yards on three catches and seven targets, with the Chiefs seemingly having success in bottling up and slowing down the talented Bengals wideout downfield.

The animosity toward each other shown by Chase and Sneed appears to be not one that just came up spontaneously. Chase seemed to have irritated some players on Kansas City's defense when he told reporters last Thursday that there wasn't a special talent on the Chiefs' stop unit.

With the Bengals out of the playoff race, Cincinnati, which dropped to 8-8 after the loss to the Chiefs, will have to look for another motivation to win their regular-season finale in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.