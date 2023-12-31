There's no love lost between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. That was evident throughout the week leading up to this game. It boiled over on Sunday when Ja'Marr Chase and L'Jarius Sneed got into a little tiff on the field.

The two began exchanging words then it developed into a shoving match. Teammates from both the Bengals and Chiefs swarmed the altercation and referees settled it down rather quickly. Regardless, both Chase and Sneed received a penalty for the incident.

It's nice to see the referees not eject anybody out of the game. There really wasn't much in the little scuffle. Additionally, it died down nearly quickly as it started. The penalty flags made sense, but there certainly wasn't enough to kick anyone out of the game.

The Bengals' star receiver had some choice words about the Chiefs' defense. Specifically the secondary. During an interview in the locker room, Chase claimed that nobody in Kansas City really impresses him. So, it makes sense why Sneed decided to get in his face during the game.

The Bengals and Chiefs have turned into one of the NFL's most entertaining rivalries. With Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes on each roster, we should expect to see these two teams at each other's throats often. Especially if Ja'Marr Chase is going to talk trash like he did leading up to this game.

With that said, this game is one to keep an eye on. Playoff hopes are involved, so tensions are higher than normal. If the Bengals can earn a win over the Chiefs, they'll be in a prime position to potentially make the postseason as a wild card team. For Kansas City, they need a win to increase their chances of clinching the AFC West.