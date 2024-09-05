The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to take the AFC by storm in 2024. Cincinnati stumbled in 2023 due to a Week 11 wrist injury that ended Joe Burrow's season. Now Burrow is healthy again and the Bengals should return to their status as AFC North contenders. However, they may be without one of their top stars in Week 1.

Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals are still embroiled in a contract dispute. Chase did return to practice on Wednesday, but since no extension has been agreed to there is still speculation that Chase could miss Week 1.

Some have even begun to compare Chase's situation to Le'Veon Bell's famous holdout with the Steelers in 2018, suggesting that Chase may consider sitting out the season.

That speculation comes from a recent ESPN article from Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

The article points out that Chase was willing to sit out the 2020 season in college due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The argument goes that if both sides are dug in and unwilling to negotiate further, then Chase could always sit out as a last resort.

Fowler also highlighted Chase's current contract situation to show that sitting out isn't that big of a deal financially.

“Chase's supreme confidence as a player and person suggests he could be dug in,” Fowler wrote. “And his $3.8 million roster bonus fully guaranteed at training camp, leaving a $1.055 million base salary. Perhaps Chase is willing to jeopardize that base salary for the sake of long-term gratification.”

Graziano noted that the Bengals made some notable exceptions from their usual policies when they extended Joe Burrow last year. Cincinnati historically does not like extending players who have multiple years left on their contracts. They also don't like giving out guaranteed money. These are both things that the Bengals gave to Joe Burrow, and could be major sticking points if Chase is asking for the same treatment.

Bengals fans should track Chase's participation in practice throughout the week. Hopefully this situation resolves itself ASAP.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow's four-word message about Ja'Marr Chase heading into Week 1

Bengals fans are understandably concerned about the Ja'Marr Chase contract situation. Chase is one of the best players on the Bengals offense, and they do not look the same without him.

However, QB Joe Burrow is not worried about Chase at all.

Burrow gave an update on Chase after Wednesday's practice, via ESPN's Ben Baby.

“He’s ready to go,” Burrow said.

Chase's status to play on Sunday against the Patriots is still up in the air. Burrow said that the Bengals have a plan for Sunday's game that accounts for Chase's uncertain status, per Ben Baby.

Burrow also added that he has not been too involved in Chase's contract situation this offseason.

“Our relationship hasn’t changed,” Burrow told Olivia Ray of WLWT. “I’m not getting involved in his business…I know he’s doing what he needs to do to be ready.”

Burrow and Chase have rare chemistry and Bengals fans cannot wait to see them in action together once again.

The Bengals host the Patriots in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. The game kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.